CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mchenry, IL

McHenry man wanted for shooting at victim during armed robbery taken into custody

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A McHenry man was arrested last week after being charged with shooting at a victim during an armed robbery last year. Dominic Z. Trujillo, 18, of the 1200 block of Charles Street in McHenry, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

www.lakemchenryscanner.com

Comments / 6

gordy
7d ago

that's the point of a high bong for a violent crime like that, his lawyer complaining he cant afford the bond dont do the crime if you cant do the time

Reply(2)
6
River Roach-Searcy
7d ago

How is he not a danger to the community!??!! He tried to rob a guy for his cellphone and vape pen!! Call me crazy but isn't that exactly a form of being a danger to the community?! So what, this guy gets his bond lowered, gets out and everyone has to wonder if they see him if he's going to try and rob them cuz he didn't get any consequences from the last time he did it!! SMFH!!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mchenry County, IL
Crime & Safety
Mchenry, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Mchenry County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mchenry, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Elgin man dies following crash that also left Marengo woman dead in unincorporated Marengo

An Elgin man has died following a two-vehicle crash that left a Marengo woman dead and another woman in critical condition near Marengo on Wednesday. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Marengo Police Department, Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, Woodstock Fire Protection District and Huntley Fire Protection District responded around 4:54 p.m. Wednesday to Route 23 and Coral Road in unincorporated Marengo for a vehicle crash.
ELGIN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2nd suspect charged in shooting, beating of gas station clerk during robbery in Marengo

A second man wanted in connection with the shooting, beating and robbery of a gas station clerk in Marengo in February has now been arrested, police announced. Walter R. Moran, 27, of the 5100 block of West 24th Avenue in Cicero, was charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed violence, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft.
MARENGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake County Sheriff gives tribute to late K-9 Diesel, awards dozens of sheriff’s office employees

Over five dozen Lake County Sheriff’s Office employees were awarded at a ceremony Thursday afternoon where officials also paid tribute to Canine Diesel, who suddenly died of cancer last month. Sheriff John D. Idleburg presented the awards in the sheriff’s training room to employees who performed brave, heroic and life-saving...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police warn parents of TikTok trends that involve students stealing property, battering school staff members

Police in McHenry County are warning parents about new TikTok challenges that involve students stealing or damaging school property and battering school staff. A recent TikTok challenge called “devious licks” encourages kids to steal or damage property while recording their actions and posting the recording online, the Cary Police Department said in a statement.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Waukegan woman charged with driving drunk with juvenile in car, crashing into other vehicle

A Waukegan woman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with a child in her car and committing a hit-and-run crash with injuries in Waukegan. Aniaha A. Bennett, 24, of the 200 block of Julian Street in Waukegan, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the life of a child and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman escapes with minor injuries after falling asleep, driving off roadway into trees in Antioch

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extricate a woman trapped in her car after she fell asleep and drove off the roadway in Antioch, police said. The Antioch Fire Protection District and Antioch Police Department responded around 11:30 a.m. Monday to SkipperBud’s, 1000 West Route 173 in Antioch, for a report of a vehicle crash.
ANTIOCH, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Hometown heroes’: 4 high school students on the way to homecoming help after witnessing crash in Fox Lake

Police say four high school students on their way to homecoming sprang into action after witnessing a vehicle crash with injuries in Fox Lake over the weekend. The Johnsburg Police Department said they would like to recognize Piper Damien, Dominik Drwila, Savannah Lorenz, and Damin Green, who are all Johnsburg High School students.
FOX LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy