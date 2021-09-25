McHenry man wanted for shooting at victim during armed robbery taken into custody

A McHenry man was arrested last week after being charged with shooting at a victim during an armed robbery last year. Dominic Z. Trujillo, 18, of the 1200 block of Charles Street in McHenry, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.