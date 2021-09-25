CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Fiancé Shades the Countless Britney Documentaries

 7 days ago
The #FreeBritney movement has gained global notoriety as the pop star’s iron-fist conservatorship game under scrutiny. And several documentaries have since been released detailing the impact on Spears’ life, including Controlling Britney Spears, which aired Friday night. After revealing the March documentary Framing Britney Spears made her cry for two days, Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has spoken out again. “Past docs left bad after taste,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m hoping this one will be respectful.” He explained how, as an actor, he understood why people wanted to tell Britney’s story but questioned producers who claim to be merely “shedding light” on the topic “without any input or approval from subject.” Asghari said any credit “should go to #freebritney.”

Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie ‘faces FBI investigation’ after allegedly recording singer’s conversations

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
drurymirror.org

Free Britney: What exactly does that mean?

Singer Britney Spears has gotten media attention recently over the controversial conservatorship her father, Jamie Spears, has over her. This conservatorship started in February of 2008 following the star’s public breakdown. The conservatorship has given Jamie Spears control over his daughter’s career and personal life for the last 13 years. She needed permission from Jamie to sign contracts, tour, leave her house or even spend any of her money. The arrangement was made so that Britney was no longer her own person.
wsgw.com

Britney Spears doesn't want her father to “impede” prenup with fiancé

Britney Spears is continuing the push to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role overseeing her court-appointed conservatorship, with her attorney citing Britney’s upcoming negotiations for a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé. The new legal filing comes several weeks after Jamie suggested the arrangement should come to an end after 13 years.
WOOD TV8

EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, and she is likely to be freed to make her own decisions in November. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and why she and so many fans have worked to #FreeBritney. HOW […]
Fox News

Amanda Bynes steps out with fiancé in rare sighting as fans bring attention to her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes stepped out in a rare sighting with her fiancé Paul Michael on Thursday for a romantic walk in West Hollywood, Calif. The former child actress, 35, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on her wedding ring finger. In photos obtained by Fox News, Bynes' long, dark hair falls past her chest. She opted for comfort with an oversized shirtdress, paired with black sunglasses and sneakers.
TheDailyBeast

Britney Burst Into Tears After Father Booted From Conservatorship: Report

Britney Spears “burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision” to suspend her father, Jamie, from his position overseeing her conservatorship Wednesday, a source told Page Six. “She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years.” On Instagram, the singer captioned a video of herself flying a plane: “On cloud 9 right now.” Other celebrities were elated for Spears. Cher tweeted, “Thank God. I’ve Talked & [prayed] About This 4 YEARS. IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER!! BLESS OUR SUPER [STAR]. #FREEBRITNEY.” Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, wrote on Instagram, “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!” Dionne Warwick, Kathy Griffin, and LaToya Jackson also chimed in with support. Spears has lived under the conservatorship for 13 years since her much-publicized breakdown in the late 2000s. She has described the arrangement as “abusive.”
