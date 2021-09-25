Britney Spears’ Fiancé Shades the Countless Britney Documentaries
The #FreeBritney movement has gained global notoriety as the pop star’s iron-fist conservatorship game under scrutiny. And several documentaries have since been released detailing the impact on Spears’ life, including Controlling Britney Spears, which aired Friday night. After revealing the March documentary Framing Britney Spears made her cry for two days, Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has spoken out again. “Past docs left bad after taste,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m hoping this one will be respectful.” He explained how, as an actor, he understood why people wanted to tell Britney’s story but questioned producers who claim to be merely “shedding light” on the topic “without any input or approval from subject.” Asghari said any credit “should go to #freebritney.”www.thedailybeast.com
