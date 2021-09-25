Logan Brown finally traded!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. When looking at the Brady Tkachuk situation, it really is too bad that his brother Matthew had to weigh in with comments on Friday night regarding his brother’s contract negotiations. Part of me thinks this was a calculated move with only a few days until training camp as I think the frustration level of Brady is starting to mount. As I mentioned a few days ago, the bonus structure to the contract and how much money will be back loaded are the issues that are holding up an agreement. Were Matthew’s words a warning shot at owner Eugene Melnyk? We all know management is very much against any bonuses going back to the Dany Heatley deal years ago. I have said this over and over, Tkachuk needs to be signed by training camp.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO