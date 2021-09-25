CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver stabbed, killed on school bus with students aboard

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

A school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said. Students from Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco were already on the bus Friday when a man got on and attacked the driver, police Capt. Bill Parramore said. After the assault, the driver lost control of the bus, driving over the curb and crashing into some hedges near the school.

