Andre Cronje Launches Rival to NFT Marketplace OpenSea

 8 days ago

Earlier this month, (now former) OpenSea employee Nate Chastain was accused of insider trading—he knew which NFTs would feature on OpenSea’s homepage, and allegedly bought and sold those NFTs to make a tidy profit of about $65,000. Chastain’s behavior rankled the NFT community, and opened a vacancy for an NFT...

