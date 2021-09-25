CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s now or never — The US has to prepare itself for digital currency

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the United States is still not ready for central bank digital currency, it will stay on the sidelines of tech and financial innovations. Welcome to the world of central bank digital currency, or CBDC, where big countries like China and small countries like the Bahamas are trying to mark their presence. It’s a world where 86% of the world’s central banks are trying to create digital currencies. Almost 60% of them are working on the concept and 14% have already introduced a pilot program.

Fed Chairman Powell: No Crypto Ban, but Regulation Necessary

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he has no intention to ban cryptocurrencies. He also stated that stablecoins should be regulated. United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking before the House Committee on Financial Services, said that the authority had no issue to ban cryptocurrencies. Rather, he believes that the crypto market should be regulated in accordance with existing laws.
Fed to release paper on central bank digital currency soon, Powell says

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will "soon" release research examining the costs and benefits of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Crypto enthusiasts and members of the financial industry are eagerly awaiting the Fed's research, which was initially slated to be released over...
What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
State
California State
Stablecoins Under the Microscope as US Preps Digital Currency Framework

The Biden Administration will be looking into more stringent regulations for stablecoins, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes. Stablecoins are a digital currency form which try to combine the stability of national currencies with the ability to trade online quickly. Stablecoins are backed by safe assets like Treasuries, and should...
Federal Reserve studies digital currency

Chairman Jerome Powell said no decision has been made on the matter yet, he added, and said the Fed does not feel pressured to do something quickly as other nations consider their own projects. "I think it's important that we get to a place where we can make an informed...
#Digital Currency Group#Reserve Currency#Cryptocurrency#Cbdc#The Atlantic Council#Bis#The U S Federal Reserve
The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.
