It’s now or never — The US has to prepare itself for digital currency
If the United States is still not ready for central bank digital currency, it will stay on the sidelines of tech and financial innovations. Welcome to the world of central bank digital currency, or CBDC, where big countries like China and small countries like the Bahamas are trying to mark their presence. It’s a world where 86% of the world’s central banks are trying to create digital currencies. Almost 60% of them are working on the concept and 14% have already introduced a pilot program.cryptocoingossip.com
