CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover from China’s Latest Crypto Crackdown

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

Yesterday, China’s central bank declared that cryptocurrency trading and all related services, including Bitcoin mining, are illegal. In two notices published on the central bank’s site and WeChat account yesterday, the People’s Bank of China said that crypto breeds “illegal and criminal activities such as gambling, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and money laundering, seriously endangering the safety of people’s property.”

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

Shanghai Man: Looking deeper into China’s biggest ban yet

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations. Well, it finally happened. The regulation-driven crypto-apocalypse in China. They started by clamping down on miners earlier this...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wechat#Pboc#Chinese#Huobi Token#Coingecko
cryptocoingossip.com

Singapore Positioning Itself as Asian Crypto Hub Amid Global Crackdown

Singapore is positioning itself to become the Asian center for cryptocurrencies, as it flexes its role as a global financial hub. Cryptocurrencies are currently facing a difficult time in East Asia, with crackdowns and restrictions in China, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Amidst this, Singapore is seizing its opportunity to be the industry’s dominant player in Asia.
WORLD
cryptocoingossip.com

Singapore finance authority grants licenses to Independent Reserve and DBS

DBSV and Independent Reserve previously received MAS’ in-principle approvals to provide digital payment token services. Singapore’s principal financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has officially approved two companies to offer cryptocurrency services in the country. MAS issued Oct. 1 licenses to Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve and DBS...
WORLD
cryptocoingossip.com

DeFi and DEX volumes soar amid China’s crypto ban and ongoing US regulation

Data shows that crypto holders are increasingly shifting to DeFi protocols and DEXs as China continues its cryptocurrency crackdown and fears of heavy-handed regulation scare US-based traders. Last week China’s heavy-handed crackdown on crypto trading crypto briefly sent shockwaves across the market as Bitcoin and altcoin prices saw a sharp...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Billionaire investor bullish on Bitcoin: ‘Crypto is here to stay’

Orlando Bravo, the co-founder of one of the world’s largest equity firms, talked about his views on Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, expressed his unwavering endorsement of the cryptocurrency market in an interview at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference on Wednesday, revealing that he is “very bullish” on his personal investment in Bitcoin (BTC).
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Singapore
Country
China
cryptocoingossip.com

How Binance Is Addressing P2P ‘Pain Points’ in Africa’s Crypto Boom

In 2013, before peer-to-peer (P2P) exchanges came along, African cryptocurrency traders used Telegram to find willing partners to trade with. For a trader called George (not his real name), it was a disastrous move; his Telegram group lost 50% of its capital after their administrator made off with much of the kitty. They had made the mistake of placing their trust in the documentation he provided.
CURRENCIES
cryptocoingossip.com

3 factors that can send Ethereum price to 100% gains in Q4

The three bullish indicators converge as Ethereum’s native token Ether climbs over 9% Friday to cross $3,000, its psychological resistance level. Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) has the potential to double its market valuation in the coming months, thanks to a confluence of supportive technical and fundamental indicators. Ether price...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Brazil Stock Exchange wants to provide oracles for digital real

“We are looking at it and evaluating the best ways to interact and participate in this ecosystem,” a B3 executive said. Brazil Stock Exchange (B3), one of the world’s few exchanges trading Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds, is exploring ways to provide data inputs for the country’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Good News For Bitcoin In Autumn

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. This week was filled with bullish news. As the market appears to prepare for an end of year run, the good word keeps coming. From El Salvador’s volcano bitcoin mining operations going live to a Missouri Mayor planning to give households $1,000 in bitcoin each, the week was something to behold.
WORLD
cryptocoingossip.com

Regulation Is the Key to Mass Bitcoin Adoption: OkCoin CEO

In 2017, crypto exchange OkCoin (along with Huobi) moved its operations out of China and shut down support the yuan amid China’s crackdown on crypto mining. Four years later, China is still reiterating, again and again, its ban on crypto mining and transactions. (In July, OkCoin parent company OK Group officially dissolved its Beijing entity.) But OkCoin CEO Hong Fang is not terribly surprised by China’s continued crackdown, and says she welcomes more regulation of the industry.
MARKETS
investing.com

China's crypto holdouts: Bitcoin nodes and OTC desks struggle on

Despite Beijing’s ever-increasing crackdown on the crypto industry, there are still some signs of life in the People’s Republic regarding the Bitcoin network and OTC trading. China intensified its clampdown on crypto last week in an effort to suppress any remaining activity related to digital assets within its borders. The...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bears intend to pin Bitcoin price below $42K until Friday’s $700M expiry passes

$700 million in BTC options expire on Friday, and derivatives data signals that bears are positioned to profit from a sub-$45,000 Bitcoin price. Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading in a descending pattern since the strong $53,000 rejection that occurred on Sept. 7, and the $3.4 billion futures contracts liquidation along with China’s ban on crypto trading appear to have severely impacted traders’ morale.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Fed Won’t Ban Bitcoin Like China, Says Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today told Congress he has “no intention to ban” cryptocurrencies as China has done. Powell’s response came after questioning from Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) during a hearing of the House Committee on Financial Services on the response of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve to the COVID pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptocoingossip.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — September 30

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our wild card Ark Innovation Fund. Bitcoin (BTC) finished the week little changed from where it had begun. Starting at $43,250 on September 23, BTC rose to $45,000 by the next day. However, from there it dropped below $41,000. It rose to $42,750 on September 25, before returning to the previous day’s level. However, from there it rose past $42,000, achieving $44,000 by September 27. From there it fell over the next two days to below $41,000 on September 29. It spiked up to $42,500 before falling again then up again to $43,750. It is currently trading around $43,000.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Despite China’s Crypto Crackdown, This Blockchain ETF Could Rise

China’s recent crackdown on cryptocurrencies might cause investors to fret, but their underlying technology, blockchain, should still be well intact. In the meantime, China’s regulatory sweep is causing leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin to falter. It’s fallen 2% the last week, while the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, has fallen 3%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy