Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover from China’s Latest Crypto Crackdown
Yesterday, China’s central bank declared that cryptocurrency trading and all related services, including Bitcoin mining, are illegal. In two notices published on the central bank’s site and WeChat account yesterday, the People’s Bank of China said that crypto breeds “illegal and criminal activities such as gambling, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and money laundering, seriously endangering the safety of people’s property.”cryptocoingossip.com
