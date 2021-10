In a major push towards digital currencies, Twitter has announced that it will now allow users to tip creators using Bitcoin on the platform. In a blog post, Twitter announced that it is expanding its Tips feature to everyone and is adding more payment options including cryptocurrencies. The company will allow users to make Bitcoin payments using "Strike – a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network". In order to get paid in Bitcoin, users will need to create a Strike account and add their Strike username to Twitter. Currently Strike is available in El Salvador and the U.S. (excluding Hawaii and New York).

