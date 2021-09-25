Charitable sustainable NFTs for the United Nations’ 17 SDGs

For the third time in two years, BTS traveled to the United Nations in New York City on Monday. They didn't attend as visitors: the Korean pop group are the “Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture” for South Korea and gave a speech in front of the General Assembly that was introduced by the country's President Moon Jae-in. The topic of the speech was "the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) moment," and the group spoke about the effects of COVID on the youth around the world as well as fantastically successful musicians.

