Charitable sustainable NFTs for the United Nations’ 17 SDGs
A green post-COVID-10 recovery in accordance with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals is possible with blockchain and NFTs. In her monthly Expert Take column, Selva Ozelli, an international tax attorney and CPA, covers the intersection between emerging technologies and sustainability, and provides the latest developments around taxes, AML/CFT regulations and legal issues affecting crypto and blockchain.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0