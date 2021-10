OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland A’s are in jeopardy of losing a lot of loyal fans. They’re raising prices and season ticket holders say the big increases slated for the 2021 season could force them to watch the games from their couches. Among those fans is season ticket holder Mark Garcia. “It’s kind of ridiculous,” he told KPIX 5. “I’m shocked that they would do that. It kind of feels like, it’s almost like, are you trying to drive us away? The foundational fans that have been here forever. Very disappointing.” The average game attendance is already low. Some suspicious fans...

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO