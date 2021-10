Cardano has begun another rally that has positioned it comfortably above $2. This recent change comes after the digital asset had taken a beating down over the past few weeks that has placed it in a continuous downtrend. Cardano was not isolated in this as the broader crypto market had seen numerous crashes and dips that dragged their value down. But as the trading day draws open on Friday, the crypto market has made significant recoveries that have pushed the market back into the green.

