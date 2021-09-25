The 3 Most Popular Attractions in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois is one of the largest and most exciting cities in the U.S. Whether it’s jetting up to the top of an observation deck to see the skyscrapers, or catching a baseball game at Wrigley field, Chicago is packed with thrilling things to see and do. If you are visiting the Windy City for the first time, here are some amazing sights that you absolutely must see. Let’s explore the three most popular attractions in Chicago.