NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons refuses to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers

By Michael Saenz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Rumors: Ben Simmons reportedly tells Philadelphia 76ers brass that he doesn’t want to meet with them. The summer of Ben Simmons continues. According to a recent report, the Philadelphia 76ers were ready to meet with Simmons (presumably to try and smooth things over) but they were denied a meeting. Simmons wants a trade and didn’t want them to make the trip because he wasn’t going to change his mind.

