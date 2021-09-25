NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons refuses to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons reportedly tells Philadelphia 76ers brass that he doesn’t want to meet with them. The summer of Ben Simmons continues. According to a recent report, the Philadelphia 76ers were ready to meet with Simmons (presumably to try and smooth things over) but they were denied a meeting. Simmons wants a trade and didn’t want them to make the trip because he wasn’t going to change his mind.sircharlesincharge.com
