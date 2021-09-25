Bamberg County partners to recycle glass

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Department of Solid Waste announced that all county convenience and recycling centers now accept glass for recycling. Residents are asked to separate their glass from their other trash for recycling and remove all plastic bags from glass. Each of the eight county convenience sites has a separate, marked container for glass; labels can still be affixed to the glass containers, but glass should be as clean as practical. All colors of glass will be accepted and recycled.