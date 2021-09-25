CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ben Simmons Turned Away Teammates Visit to LA

By Mike Gill
 7 days ago
If the Sixers are hoping Ben Simmons changes his mind and decides to play in Philadelphia this season, if the latest report is any indication, that doesn't appear likely. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons 76ers teammates, including Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and others, wanted to travel to L.A. this week to meet with Simmons in hopes of convincing him to return to Philly, but they were informed Simmons did not want to meet.

