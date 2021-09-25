Report: Ben Simmons Turned Away Teammates Visit to LA

Simmons remains unlikely to report to the 76ers' training camp next week, independent NBA writer Marc Stein reports. As has been the expectation since the relationship between Simmons and the front office broke down last month, it remains likely that the All-Star will opt not to report to training camp, which begins next Monday, Sept. 27. Stein notes that the Sixers are angling to convince Simmons to join the team in Philadelphia, but at this juncture that scenario seems relatively unlikely. Missing camp -- and potentially game action -- would result in fines for Simmons, but that does not appear to be much of a concern, as Simmons' camp remains focused on finding a suitable trade for the 25-year-old. By most accounts, multiple teams are interested in acquiring Simmons, but Sixers GM Daryl Morey has been seeking a king's ransom in exchange for the 2016 No. 1 overall pick, who very publicly struggled to make an impact during Philly's Round 2 loss to the Hawks. At some point, a deal figures to materialize, but it looks as though the two sides are prepared to enter training camp in a standoff. As long as that remains the case, Simmons will be a risky fantasy investment who could miss valuable games to begin the season.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO