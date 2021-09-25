Legislative debate over solutions to Minnesota's housing shortage off to rocky start

The coming fourth special session, scheduled for Oct. 1, is very unlikely to bear fruit by resolving our state’s fiscal conundrums. Here is why:. First, let’s look back just one month for some context. Just prior to gaveling in for the previous special session, a two-chamber, bipartisan group completed a four-page “white paper” after meeting for some 73 hours. The Fiscal Policy Working Group, with traditional conservative and progressive members, was charged with laying the groundwork for the adoption of a comprehensive fiscal plan for the state in the coming decades. If asked to provide just two of the many findings and recommendations of the Working Group, most would likely pick these two: 1. the Legislature should advance toward a 50-50 plan, where 50% of the monies drawn annually from the Permanent Fund would be spent on state services, and 50% would be spent on Permanent Fund dividends; and 2. to balance the total costs of state government including the PFD, the Legislature should raise about $500 million-$700 million in broad-based taxes. Again, there are many other important components to the Working Group’s white paper, but these two are, inarguably, the most eye-catching.

