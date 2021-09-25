CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative debate over solutions to Minnesota's housing shortage off to rocky start

By Jessie Van Berkel
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota does not have enough affordable housing to meet the need. It has one of the worst racial gaps in homeownership in the country. And it has some of the highest housing prices in the Midwest. State lawmakers repeatedly stressed those three points last week as the Minnesota Legislative Commission...

