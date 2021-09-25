CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gateway Proven Strategies Acquires Global Cannabis Network Collective: Deal Will Advance Global Cannabis Industry

By Maureen Meehan
 7 days ago
The global consortium Gateway Proven Strategies (GPS) announced recently that it has acquired the Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC), an elite network for cannabis executives involved in building and transforming the international cannabis trade. The agreement brings Chris Day and Jillian Reddish, co-founders of GCNC, into ownership and executive positions...

