Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reboot Gets a Jazzy New Title Sequence — Watch

By Dave Nemetz
 7 days ago
There are two things that die-hard Cowboy Bebop fans absolutely need from Netflix’s live-action reboot: a Corgi, and music by Yoko Kanno.

The lively free-jazz score from Kanno was an essential part of the original anime series, and Netflix smartly enlisted Kanno to compose new music for the reboot — including a new opening title sequence, which you can watch above. (The streamer unveiled the new titles as part of its “Tudum” global fan event on Saturday.)

The new Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as intergalactic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, whose crew also includes Jet Black ( Luke Cage ‘s Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine ( The Detour ‘s Daniella Pineda). And yes, they also have a super-smart Corgi named Ein aboard their spaceship. The reboot is based on the classic sci-fi anime series that debuted in the late ’90s and became a cult favorite on Adult Swim.

Additional cast members include Geoff Stults ( Enlisted ) as Jet Black’s former co-detective Chalmers and Tamara Tunie ( Law & Order: SVU ) as Ana, the owner of a Mars-based convenience store and a particularly insightful informant.

Cowboy Bebop debuts Friday, Nov. 19 on Netflix, but you can start bebopping along now by pressing PLAY above. Do the new credits live up to the original? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

