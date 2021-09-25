CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley Scoles Joins Us!

Cover picture for the articleYou know her from "Access Hollywood," and now she's got another gig as the Las Vegas Raiders' in-game host! Sibley Scoles joins Tina and Ashley to talk about her new gig, and what else she's up to!

A Perfect Choice For The New Jeopardy Host Has Been Criminally Overlooked

With it being reportedly “a sh-t show” trying to fist a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, there’s a perfect candidate that it seems has been completely overlooked during the entire process. With Mike Richards previously being chosen for his qualifications of being the show’s executive producer, it’s incredible that the man who brought Jeopardy! into the big leagues and won a record-breaking 43 Daytime Emmy Awards hasn’t even been considered.
Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
Holly Sonders racy tennis video goes viral

A video Holly Sonders posted on Instagram during the week went viral. The video involves her interpretation of tennis. In the video, Sonders has some strategically-placed tennis balls covering areas of her body. The rest is left up to your imagination. The video is captioned, “I push limits. I create...
Chicago Fire boss shares disappointing update on season ten

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television. Sadly though, it's been confirmed that for the second year running,...
Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, died at the age of 23.

Another day, another Hollywood loss to mourn. Many pioneers and rising stars have left the entertainment industry in recent months. The deaths of public figures have become a painful reality, from Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy. Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, has unfortunately joined the ranks of our fallen stars.
Michael Strahan Extends Contract With ABC News, ‘Good Morning America’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Strahan will continue to greet ABC morning viewers as part of a renewed pact that will keep him on “Good Morning America” for the next several years. Strahan, who was named a “GMA” co-anchor in 2016 and placed alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, has signed a new four-year deal with ABC News, according to a person familiar with the matter. ABC News declined to make executives available for comment. He extends his contract at a moment when TV’s a.m. news wars are starting to heat up anew. CBS News has retooled its morning program, enlisting former football player Nate Burleson...
Daytime TV: Ellen DeGeneres gets replaced, Nick Cannon launches new show, Judge Judy moves to IMDb TV

Daytime TV talk shows are making their comeback, with lots of drama and suspense this season. On NBC, Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show is in its final season. Kelly Clarkson is set to take her timeslot. On CBS, two men are now hosting “The Talk” following Sharon Osbourne’s dramatic departure. And ABC’s “The View” kicked off its 25th season this month.
Ben Affleck Finally Cuddles His Son Again

Finally, Ben Affleck (48) can hug his kids again – and cuddle them properly. After the alleged love holiday with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (51), the actor enjoys the time with his son Samuel. The “Justice League” star lovingly puts his arms around little Samuel. Despite the mask, you can...
2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
Kourtney Kardashian Lounges Poolside With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama and Stepdaughter Atiana

A matching moment! Kourtney Kardashian adorably bonded by the pool with her boyfriend Travis Barker’s two daughters. “Poolside with @poosh,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, September 30, Instagram slideshow, which featured a photo of herself laughing with the Blink-182 member’s stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, and daughter, Alabama, 15, on lounge chairs.
Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
'Today' Fans Have Strong Feelings About Having Tom Llamas on the Show

Besides tuning into the Today show to watch cohosts Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, and the rest of the crew, fans are now flipping on the TV in the morning for Tom Llamas. After seven years at ABC News covering day-to-day headlines and breaking stories, the broadcast journalist...
‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Mallard?

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” is so jammed with stars that they had to be split up into two groups. We saw seven of the contenders in Group A perform last week in the two-part premiere. On September 29, it is time for the first five acts in Group B to take to the stage disguised as Banana Split (a double act), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. We’ve been reviewing the clues to date and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Mallard”? He is certainly a fancy fellow, all dressed...
Actress Keshia Knight Pullium Is Married

“Last week my life forever changed…I married my best friend,” says Pullium. Wedding bells are ringing once again in Hollywood. Actress Keshia Knight Pullium married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, last week during an intimate ceremony at their home. “Last week my life forever changed,” wrote Pullium in a...
Meghan Rafferty Named Executive Producer of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Welcome to the evening-news wars, Meghan Rafferty. NBC News named the producer to lead its “NBC Nightly News,” replacing Jenn Suozzo, who recently departed for a senior role at CNN. In a memo to staffers Thursday, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim cited Rafferty’s “keen news instincts and innovative vision” and indicated she would play a role in helping the newscast not only in its linear edition, but in new formats across digital venues. Lester Holt has anchored the evening broadcast since early 2015, and has differentiated it in part by adding sober commentary to the end of some shows when the...
