Lewis Hamilton crashes into pit wall and damages car as Lando Norris takes shock pole for Russian Grand Prix

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDO NORRIS took his first ever Formula One pole position at the Russian GP after a nightmare session for Lewis Hamilton. The young Brit will start on the front row alongside Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz with George Russell third on the grid for Williams. 4. Lando Norris was all smiles as...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

