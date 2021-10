The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in Texas schools. Dozens of districts in the state are ignoring the ban and requiring masks anyway. The federal department’s Office for Civil Rights will look into whether Texas is violating federal law by keeping disabled students from returning safely to in-person classes. An official in the civil rights office sent a letter to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on Tuesday to notify him of the investigation.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO