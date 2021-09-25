CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Live-Action Adaptation Puts Own Spin On Original Title Sequence – Netflix Tudum

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Cowboy Bebop live-action series is jamming out in its own terms in the title sequence for the upcoming adaptation. The streamer unveiled its own take on the original series’ jazzy theme “Tank!” by Seatbelts at its fan event Tudum on Saturday. The new Cowboy Bebop title sequence mimics the original’s character silhouettes and rhythmic cuts, almost entirely. Its flair comes with footage of villains, and additional characters and of course a shadow of the lovable corgi Ein.

