CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Debuts Creepy New “Creel House” Trailer For Season 4

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmRFt_0c7zGTZN00

And we thought the wait for Yellowstone was long?

Stranger Things Season 4 has been in the works for what seems like that past decade, although in reality, Season 3 premiered on July 4th, 2019.

And we still don’t have a premiere date for the new season…

However today, Netflix debuted a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated next season, and we’re getting our first look at a haunted new location, simply titled, “Creel House.”

Sound creepy? It is…

According to Deadline, the gang is no longer in Hawkins, Indiana, and Creel House appears to be a new setting, and will feature a new character, Victor Creel:

“The Creel House is that of Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddy Krueger in the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ franchise.

Creel is described as a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”

Season 4 is set to premiere sometime in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
kfrxfm.com

“Stranger Things” – Season 4 Trailer

It is FINALLY HERE….Season 4 Trailer of “Stranger Things” is officially out. Unfortunately, we are going to have to continue waiting for 2022 but gives us all enough time to re-watch the others.
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood.com

Prepare For Halloween Horror Nights With Our Horror Movies List

As we prepare for the spooky season, there are so many fun events to look forward to, including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal. If you’re as excited as me to get there ASAP, check out this list of horror movies to watch to get in the mood!. What is Halloween...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Englund
wegotthiscovered.com

What Horror Movies Are Based On True Stories?

Spooky season is finally upon us, and as such, it’s the perfect time to begin your annual horror movie binge. From Halloween to It, there are plenty of scary flicks out there to help you enjoy this special season, including those inspired by true stories. Some of our favorites have either taken inspiration from or completely based their plots on the true stories of real-life people. Somehow, it makes the experience that much scarier knowing that these events happened in real life, unearthing some of our greatest fears and giving them terrifying new life. Let’s get into the cult classics and fan-favorite horror films that are based on true stories, some of which may surprise you!
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
upressonline.com

REVIEW: “Malignant” shows horror fans where the genre is heading

With spooky season just around the corner, movie theaters are already getting prepared with the release of several new horror films. One of these being “Malignant,” which is being shown in theaters right now and is also available for streaming on HBO Max. This gore/psychological horror film directed by James...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Yellowstone National Park#Creel House
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘Cruel Intentions’ TV series reboot in the works

Cruel Intentions could soon find a new life as a TV series.A TV show reboot of the 1999 romantic drama film is in the works at IMDb TV, Deadline reported on Friday (1 October).Cruel Intentions, the movie, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.It’s based on the 1782 classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.The TV series, according to Deadline, would feature “two ruthless step siblings” seeking to stay at the top of “the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, DC college”.“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Last Police’: Blu Hunt, Reno Wilson, Maximiliano Hernandez, Dawnn Lewis Among Seven Cast In Kyle Killen’s Fox Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Blu Hunt (The New Mutants) and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) are set as leads and Maximiliano Hernandez (Avengers: Endgame), Dawnn Lewis (Veronica Mars reboot), Derek Phillips (Blood of Zeus), Courtney Dietz (Beast Beast) and Troy Kotsur (The Mandalorian) also have been cast as series regulars in Fox pilot The Last Police, an adaptation of Ben Winters’ sci-fi mystery novel The Last Policeman. Written and directed by Killen, in The Last Police, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, a small-town police detective (Hunt) believes she’s been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner (Wilson) can’t decide...
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix is kicking off its fall slate of content with a jam-packed October. A variety of classic movies are coming to the streamer, including “Hairspray,” “Titanic” and “Ghost” starring Whoopi Goldberg and the late Patrick Swayze. Fan-favorite series, such as “You,” “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “On My Block” are returning as well. With Halloween approaching, Netflix is also bringing on the horror movies, including “The Cave,” “Zodiac,” “The Devil Inside” and the new thriller series, “Hypnotic.” For more streaming suggestions, see what’s new on Disney Plus here and get an overview of what to watch on all the streaming services here. See the full list of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘The Addams Family 2’: How to Watch the Animated Sequel from Home

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Spooky season has officially arrived! If you’re looking for a family-friendly movie to get you in the spirit of Halloween without actually scaring the kids, then you might enjoy “The Addams Family 2.” The animated sequel to the 2019 film was released in theaters and video on demand on Friday, which means audiences can decide between leaving the house or watching comfortably from home. If...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell to Star in Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, who appeared in the It movies, will star in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, an adaptation of a Stephen King short story being produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy. The announcement was made as part of the second annual BlumFest, which celebrates the many spooky projects from scaremaster Blum. John Lee Hancock wrote and is directing the horror thriller for by Netflix. Production begins this month. Phone hails from King’s anthology collection If It Bleeds, released in 2020. It tells of a young boy who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan. When the man...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

73K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy