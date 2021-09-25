‘Stranger Things’ Debuts Creepy New “Creel House” Trailer For Season 4

And we thought the wait for Yellowstone was long?

Stranger Things Season 4 has been in the works for what seems like that past decade, although in reality, Season 3 premiered on July 4th, 2019.

And we still don’t have a premiere date for the new season…

However today, Netflix debuted a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated next season, and we’re getting our first look at a haunted new location, simply titled, “Creel House.”

Sound creepy? It is…

According to Deadline, the gang is no longer in Hawkins, Indiana, and Creel House appears to be a new setting, and will feature a new character, Victor Creel:

“The Creel House is that of Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddy Krueger in the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ franchise.

Creel is described as a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”

Season 4 is set to premiere sometime in 2022.