CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

A rollover accident killed a 28-year-old man and hurt a woman on South Side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TlVA_0c7zGHDt00
A rollover accident killed a 28-year-old man and hurt a woman on South Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

A 28-year-old man lost his life after he lost control of his vehicle, hit a tree and flipped it over in a shopping center’s parking lot overnight.

As per the initial information, the fatal solo-vehicle crash took place at about 2:23 a.m. on I-35 and Southcross. The early reports showed that the man’s vehicle was traveling southbound on I-35 when he attempted to pass traffic and swerved off the main lanes. Just then, his vehicle went down onto the access road and he lost control.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A rollover accident killed a 28-year-old man and hurt a woman on South Side

September 25, 2021

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke who died after a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday, authorities identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke, a resident of Roy, who lost her life after crashing her vehicle into a pole in Tacoma. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cushman Avenue. On arrival, emergency responders extricated the woman from her vehicle. Reports revealed that Korinn M Siwicke died of multiple blunt force injuries on Monday.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy