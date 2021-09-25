The Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The Hottest New Car In California
The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is now the fastest-selling model in two states. See why it's the hottest car in the state of California. Check out why here. We recently reported the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is on fire and the fastest-selling new car in seven U.S. cities, the most of any automaker's new car model. Now, iSeeCars reports that the Subaru Crosstrek is the fastest-selling model in California and Connecticut.www.torquenews.com
