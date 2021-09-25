CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The Hottest New Car In California

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is now the fastest-selling model in two states. See why it's the hottest car in the state of California. Check out why here. We recently reported the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is on fire and the fastest-selling new car in seven U.S. cities, the most of any automaker's new car model. Now, iSeeCars reports that the Subaru Crosstrek is the fastest-selling model in California and Connecticut.

New Subaru Forester And Crosstrek Begin Rolling Off Assembly Lines Today

The 2022 Subaru Forester and Subaru Crosstrek production restarted today after a twelve-day shutdown. When will the new models arrive in the U.S.?. Subaru of America announced the 2022 Subaru Forester last week, but when can customers buy the newly-refreshed compact SUV? Subaru Corporation has been hit hard with the global microchip shortage and shut down the plant in Gunma, Japan, that manufactures the Forester, Crosstrek, WRX, WRX STI, and BRZ models. The plant was dark for twelve days, from September 7 through 22, 2021.
inputmag.com

California will require all autonomous cars to be zero-emissions

California has passed a new bill that will require all autonomous vehicles operating in the state to be zero emissions by 2030. Self-driving technology is still in its infancy, with most vehicles still under supervised testing. And just a small fraction of the state’s 15 million vehicles are at all autonomous. But this new law, SB 500, foresees a future when the technology has matured to the point that it lives up to its lofty expectations of replacing most people’s private cars with shared driverless taxis.
Jano le Roux

New Covid hotspots in California

Although government likes to brag about California, there are some places in California that remain Covid hotspots. According to government data, California has the lowest coronavirus case rate of any state, highlighting the continuing fight against the highly contagious Delta variant.
torquenews.com

Performance buyers want an engine that has power, torque and is going to be reliable. Did Subaru deliver with the new 2.4-liter turbocharged engine in the 2022 WRX? See why it's the best WRX engine yet for tuners to modify. Why did Subaru switch from the 2.0-liter turbocharged Boxer engine...
Looking For A Used Subaru Outback? You Should Look Here First

A recent report says the Subaru Outback is one of the ten best used cars to buy now. If you can't find a 2022 Outback, check out the best place to find a used model. With the new 2022 Subaru Outback models in limited supply, you might want to look for a used Subaru Outback. According to one source, the Subaru Outback is one of the ten best models for your shopping list. Autotrader recently named the 10 Best Used Cars of 2021 that are great alternatives to buying a new car. They say the 2016-2020 Subaru Outback is one model SUV shoppers should have on their list.
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Subaru Sales With More Parts Shortages

Subaru of America reported the most significant drop in sales year-to-date. The 2021 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek are all down. There is one model that was a surprise in September. The top three selling models, 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Subaru Outback, and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, all dropped in September...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's New California Factory Won't Build Cars

With more than 400 miles of range, the Tesla Model S is one of the longest-range EVs on the market, though it was recently beaten by the 520-mile Lucid Air Dream Edition. While Tesla is constantly improving battery technology for its electric cars, the electric carmaker also offers the Megapack energy storage system to commercial and utility customers.
