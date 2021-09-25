Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Mom Lisa Rinna Supports Harry Styles After Shipping Them Following Scott Disick Split

Shutterstock (3)

She’s a fan! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna showed her support for Harry Styles via Instagram on Friday, September 24, just one month after she revealed she wished daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin was dating him ahead of her split from Scott Disick.

“Hi Harry,” the 58-year-old captioned an Instagram video of the former One Direction member, 27, performing in his first Love on Tour show in Las Vegas on September 3. In the clip, the singer is dancing and running around the stage, clearly enjoying his first show since February 2020 when he performed two secret shows in New York City just before lockdown.

This isn’t the first time the Days of Our Lives star has posted about Harry. On September 5, she shared a photo of the U.K. native on stage in Mexico during his first world tour with the caption, “Manifestation WORKS!!” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

It seems both of her posts link back to the August 25 episode of RHOBH, during which the proud mother revealed that she wished her younger daughter, 20, was dating the Dunkirk actor.

“Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f—k is it Scott Disick,” Lisa said at the time before noting daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin and her boyfriend, Love Island‘s Eyal Booker, are in a great place as a couple. “My husband, Harry, made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

It appears the Bravo star has been doing some legwork to get Harry into the Hamlin family for some time now. In July 2020, she shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM from the Fine Line artist, who contacted her in honor of her birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYYY,” read Harry’s message. “Hope you have a wonderful one. H.”

For his part, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has been dating actress Olivia Wilde since January 2021. They went public with their romance after being photographed holding hands at Harry’s manager Jeff Azoff‘s wedding in Los Angeles.

Life & Style confirmed that the model split from the Talentless founder, 38, on September 7 after nearly a year together.