Early on, in the 49ers’ 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the last place a rookie quarterback belonged Sunday was Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were dominating on both sides of the line of scrimmage. A sellout crowd was into it in a way that never happened in last week’s Week 1 win at Detroit. It looked as if maybe Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t up to it and that it was time for rookie No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance to come in and shake things up.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO