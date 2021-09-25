CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carport at single-single story home damaged after fire in Culver City

By City News Staff
 7 days ago
Firefighters Saturday knocked down a carport fire at a single-home in Culver City, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 3:30 a..m. to the home in the area of Overland and Oregon avenues had the fire out at about 3:45 a.m., according to a watch commander at the Culver City Police Department.

No injuries were reported, he said.

A spokesperson with the Culver City Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

#Culver#Carport#Accident
