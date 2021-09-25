CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura out for personal reasons

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is out indefinitely with an excused absence for personal reasons, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The Wizards open their first training camp with new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on Tuesday. Their first preseason game is on Oct. 5 at Houston and their regular-season opener is on Oct. 20 at Toronto.

Hachimura, 23, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga and is entering his third season in the nation’s capital.

He averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 57 games (all starts) last season and has career marks of 13.7 points and 5.8 boards in 105 games (all starts).

–Field Level Media

