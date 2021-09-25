CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 4 WFTX

Child car seat safety

By Cashara Quinn
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 7 days ago
The safety of your child while riding in the car is non-negotiable. However, making sure your child is utilizing the appropriate seat, and that the seat is installed correctly can be extremely difficult.

This month is dedicated to acknowledging that taking the time to properly install (or have installed) your child's car seat is worth the frustration, and ensuring all passengers are secured with seat belts is imperative.

For information from Sheriff Bill Prummell regarding your child's safety, visit the CCSO Blog: https://ccsoblog.org/2021/09/24/sheriff-prummell-addresses-the-importance-of-choosing-the-right-seat-for-your-child/

