343 Industries is working on a 300-player battle royale mode for Halo Infinite, according to popular YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect. During a recent YouTube stream, Dr Disrespect revealed that he's heard that the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC game is indeed getting a battle royale mode, despite 343 Industries insisting in the past it had no interest in adding the mode to the sci-fi shooter. That said, apparently not only has this changed, but 343 Industries is apparently going big with a 300 player count, which would make it one of the biggest battle royale modes/games to date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO