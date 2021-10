BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — The Columbia men's soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with LIU Saturday afternoon at LIU Soccer Park. Columbia (1-2-2) did well to shut out an LIU team (3-2-2) which had scored six goals in its last two matches. Both of those contests also came at home and resulted in wins for the Sharks. The scoreless draw was the second of the season for LIU and the first for the Lions since Oct. 26, 2019 at Dartmouth.

COLUMBIA, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO