Volleyball defeated by NMSU in tightly contested WAC opener 3-1

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team could not get out of its own way Tuesday night as it fell, 3-1, to Bradshaw Mountain at home. On paper, the Eagles were the clear favorites, boasting a 4-1 record with their only loss to that point to highly regarded Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale. The Bears, meanwhile, came into the road match 3-4, and Eagles head coach Beth Haglin said it had been several years since her program had lost to them.

11 DAYS AGO