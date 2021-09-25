CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball defeated by NMSU in tightly contested WAC opener 3-1

By Nathan Jackson
uvureview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Valley women’s volleyball team was defeated by the New Mexico State Aggies 3-1 in their first game of conference play on Sept. 24 at Lockhart arena. Coming off of a loss to the 15th-ranked BYU Cougars the Wolverines looked to get a resume-building win against a 9-3 Aggie team, however, they simply could not close out when it mattered most.Senior Kazna Tunavasa led the team with 16 kills and sophomore Bryton Bishop continued her excellent play, tallying 14 digs. Sophomore Abbie Miller and freshman Natalie Palmer both helped set up their teammates, tallying 18 assists each.

