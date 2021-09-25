CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Papillon brothers Nuggles and Sonny are a couple of cuties

By Maryanne Dell
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Sonny’s and Nuggles’ story: These brothers probably lived outside for most, if not all, of their lives. They were terribly scared when they came to K9 Spirit Organization, but a loving foster home and the good life indoors has helped them to relax. They’re still a bit shy when they meet new people, but give them a chance, and a few weeks after you take them home, you’ll have two loving, happy boys. They may be seniors, but they’re nowhere near done living their new life to the fullest! Sonny likes to play chase with his foster mom and hang in the yard. Nuggles is more of a loving couch potato who likes to chill. They would do best in a home without children. They have all their vaccinations and have had their teeth cleaned. Because they have spent their entire lives together, they are bonded and must find a home together.

