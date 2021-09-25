CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montcalm County, MI

34-year-old Lakeview man dead after a car crash in Montcalm County (Fairplain Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPOdl_0c7zAhuF00
34-year-old Lakeview man dead after a car crash in Montcalm County (Fairplain Township, MI)Nationwide Report

On Friday, a 34-year-old Lakeview man lost his life following a car crash in Montcalm County.

As per the initial information, Michigan State Police actively responded to the area of Miller Road, south of M-57 in Montcalm County at about 11 p.m. Friday on reports of an accident.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

34-year-old Lakeview man dead after a car crash in Montcalm County

September 25, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montcalm County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lakeview, MI
County
Montcalm County, MI
Montcalm County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke who died after a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday, authorities identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke, a resident of Roy, who lost her life after crashing her vehicle into a pole in Tacoma. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cushman Avenue. On arrival, emergency responders extricated the woman from her vehicle. Reports revealed that Korinn M Siwicke died of multiple blunt force injuries on Monday.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured an intoxicated pedestrian in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Thursday morning, an intoxicated pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a passing car in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Downtown Kennewick at around 5:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the man was believed to have been drunk when he walked into the road. On arrival, medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Thomas Dodd dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Auburn (Auburn, WA)

On early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Thomas Dodd, from Maple Valley, was killed following a multi-vehicle wreck in Auburn. As per the initial information, the driver was going down SR 18 near C Street in the eastbound lanes, traveling the wrong way. Just then, the driver struck at least one semi-truck, but two others also got involved. One of the involved vehicles even took the barrier along with it into the westbound lanes.
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy