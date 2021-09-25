7 Biotechnology Trends To Watch For
Biotechnology has changed the face of medicine forever. The advances in technology have improved and saved the lives of many individuals. Prosthetic limbs allow amputees the ability to walk or reach for things they need. Organ transplants allow people more time to live. And at-home testing removes barriers for getting people the treatments they need to get well. These are some of the newest advances in biotechnology you can look for when you need healthcare.www.sciencetimes.com
Comments / 0