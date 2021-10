Since its flagship hybrid, the BMW i8, BMW purists and motorsports enthusiasts have had a difficult time wrapping their heads around the fact that the industry is changing, and BMW must adapt. For a brand whose history and heritage are seeped in motorsports, so much so that the M badge itself stands for motorsports, such a change can be rather intimidating. The truth is, many manufacturers, like Audi, have made a big push to reduce the production of gasoline-powered cars altogether. So, the introduction of the all-electric BMW i4 didn’t come as a big surprise, but that also doesn’t mean enthusiasts are overly thrilled.

