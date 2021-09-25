13 Letter Y Crafts & Activities

The Lakes Region Fall Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets in Tilton will be held on Sept. 25 to 26 with hours Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 90 exhibitors including chainsaw black bears and demos, beautiful soy candles, macrame chairs, handsome leather jewelry, wooden crafts, amazing nuts and bolts artistic creations, recycled sweater mittens, books with autographs, fabric creations, handcrafted tiles, wreath designs, handmade soaps, string art, gourmet foods, NH maple syrups, gourmet honey, amazing animal photography, decorative lanterns, primitive decor, fine art, florals, sublimation tiles and trivets, and lots more.
