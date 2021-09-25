CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/24

batonrougenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBB: Tremendous. Tremendous, great career in New Orleans and then Philly and now back to New Orleans. Really one of the better safeties through the years that we've competed against. Fortunately, he's been in the other conference, and we've only seen him a few times, but really does everything well. Very instinctive, smart player that can control the defense. Good tackler. Good cover player. Always around the ball. Really, really good football player. I know he has a lot of positive impact on his teammates and team, and coaches that have coached him just have so many positive things to say about him, so I'm not familiar with that, but just in terms of watching him play, that all comes out. I haven't seen a lot of him, again, fortunately, but when I have, it's all good.

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: Jameis Winston is a really good quarterback

For many years, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Saints head coach Sean Payton didn’t have to worry about developing a new starting quarterback. That changed for Belichick last year when Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. It changed for Payton in 2021 with Drew Brees’ retirement. Now New England...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
CBS Boston

Will Patriots-Bucs Game Be Stopped For Tom Brady Setting All-Time NFL Passing Record? Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro wasn’t weird enough, the quarterback is set to make major NFL history very early on in Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Patriots. That piece of history is the NFL’s all-time passing yards record. Brady will enter the game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ all-time record of 80,358 yards. If the Bucs move the ball relatively well, Brady will be setting that record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If Brady were playing for the Patriots, then a noteworthy celebration would surely be held, much...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Bill Belichick on what Brian Hoyer brings to the table

Prior to Sunday’s win over the Jets, the Patriots signed Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract, moving him from the practice squad to the active roster. It’s a move that was expected, but still cements Hoyer’s role with the team – and a key role at that, as both the backup and mentor to rookie starting quarterback Mac Jones.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady's Father Says QB's Decision to Leave Patriots for Bucs Has Been Vindicated

The father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady believes history has already proved the future Hall of Famer correct following his departure from the New England Patriots. Tom Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast that his son felt a level of vindication following Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
New York Post

Patriots, Bill Belichick shockingly praise Zach Wilson

The Patriots said they came away impressed with Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after Sunday’s 25-6 rout. Yes, the same Wilson who threw four interceptions — two on his first two throws and three overall in the first half. Whether the Patriots were serious, patronizing, buttering Wilson up for the...
NFL
pff.com

Is Bill Belichick the ultimate challenge for any rookie QB?

Those words muttered by Sam Darnold made national headlines after an 86-yard, four-interception performance in 2019. Darnold has since left the division and joined the NFC South, but a new rookie in the Big Apple, Zach Wilson, this week delivered another four-pick performance for Gang Green, posing the question: Is Bill Belichick the ultimate challenge for any rookie QB?
NFL
985thesportshub.com

What Happened Between Bill Belichick & Tom Brady? – 9/21 (Hour 3)

(00:10) Felger and Massarotti began to preview the Patriots Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and discussed the relationship between Tom Brady & Bill Belichick. The Patriots & Managing Mac Jones // Belichick vs. Brady // The Final Word – 9/21 (Hour 4) 38:43 Download 48 minutes ago.
NFL
audacy.com

What does Bill Belichick think of Jameis Winston?

FOXBOROUGH -- The Patriots were in the quarterback market each of the last two offseasons and Jameis Winston was available both times. But, the Patriots opted not to go after the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. So, what does Bill Belichick think of the Saints quarterback, who...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcboston.com

Is Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick More Valuable to Bettors?

Brady vs. Belichick: Who has the edge with bettors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. I've long wondered how bettors value Tom Brady and Bill Belichick -- one of the winningest combinations overall and against the spread. So when they split up prior to the 2020 season, it gave the...
NFL
Field Level Media

Bill Belichick focused on Bucs, not Tom Brady nostalgia

They won six Lombardi trophies together before Tom Brady split for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and claimed a seventh Super Bowl ring last season. But Bill Belichick is not planning to dive into nostalgia as New England prepares for Brady to visit the Patriots for the first time on Sunday night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy