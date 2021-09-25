Lowell's Locks: Week Four

One bad week completely offset the good week two, as I went 2-4 to drop me one game under .500 at 7-8-1 and that Minnesota-Ohio State push continues to haunt me. The good from last week? Nebraska hung tight with Oklahoma like I thought they could, taking the #3 team in the country to the wire. The bad? South Carolina punched in a meaningless, garbage time touchdown to backdoor cover as a 31-point dog against Georgia. The ugly? Clemson looked anemic on offense, and couldn’t even score 28 points much less cover 28. That may impact my pick for them this week. Let’s go!