Bournemouth scored twice in three minutes as they staged a dramatic comeback to beat Sheffield United and go three points clear at the top of the Championship. Scott Parker’s side, who had seen their four-game winning streak ended in a midweek draw at Peterborough, looked set for more frustration when Morgan Gibbs-White gave the Blades a 56th-minute lead. But the hosts were level in six minutes when Dominic Solanke won and converted a penalty, then Philip Billing drilled home from the edge of the box three minutes later.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO