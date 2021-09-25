CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Maid' author opens up about life in poverty ahead of Netflix series release: “You can never do anything right”

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly forty million people in the U.S. live below the poverty line and roughly thirty million Americans don’t know where their next meal will come from. “I don’t know what it’s going to take for me to feel ‘housing secure’ after so many years,” says bestselling author Stephanie Land. Her memoirs on the realities of being poor in the U.S. have been adapted into the new Netflix series MAID.Sept. 25, 2021.

