CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Artificial intelligence can reveal climate change tipping points

By Andrei Ionescu
earth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany experts believe that the Earth is quickly approaching various “tipping points” beyond which the effects of climate change could become irreversible. Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada are currently developing an artificial intelligence algorithm that could assess climate change tipping points to act as an early warning system.

www.earth.com

Comments / 3

Steve Chambers
7d ago

Artificial intelligence? Well real intelligence has been wrong for 400 years let’s give artificial intelligence a try. Garbage in garbage out. You can’t lie about data and expect to have reliable results.

Reply
2
Related
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter University#Mcgill University#Climate Change#Applied Mathematics#The University Of Exeter
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Smoke from nuclear war would trigger massive climate change

Nuclear war would trigger worldwide climate change and take a dire toll on food production and human health, according to scientists who studied different scenarios using a modern climate model. "Although we suspected that ozone would be destroyed after nuclear war and that would result in enhanced ultraviolet light at...
AGRICULTURE
unh.edu

Artificial Intelligence Disrupting Industries

Artificial intelligence (AI), now found in everyday products such as smart watches and cloud-based virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, continues to transform the economy and our daily life. While advances in computer processing, algorithms, and access to technology have all allowed AI to disrupt a variety of industries, few have looked at the ethical implications of this recent transformation. Although privacy is one of the most frequently mentioned ethical challenges related to AI, programming biases, cybersecurity, displacement of workers due to automation, and stakeholder wellbeing are also emerging as major concerns. Shuili Du, associate professor of marketing at Paul College, along with colleague Chunyan Xie, professor of marketing at Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, explore the intersection of AI and ethics in their article, Paradoxes of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Markets: Ethical Challenges and Opportunities, published in The Journal of Business Research in 2020.
SOFTWARE
purdue.edu

Taking lessons from a sea slug, study points to better hardware for artificial intelligence

For artificial intelligence to get any smarter, it needs first to be as intelligent as one of the simplest creatures in the animal kingdom: the sea slug. A new study has found that a material can mimic the sea slug’s most essential intelligence features. The discovery is a step toward building hardware that could help make AI more efficient and reliable for technology ranging from self-driving cars and surgical robots to social media algorithms.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Inc.com

How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Pay-Per-Click Ad Efforts

It's impossible to discuss modern marketing without talking about the latest trends and the increased use of artificial intelligence. Today, A.I. is changing the paid advertising realm while presenting many new opportunities to marketers. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, it's predicted that A.I. and machine learning will collectively generate...
SOFTWARE
finance-commerce.com

Artificial intelligence can help highway departments find bats roosting under bridges

Editor’s note: This article, distributed by The Associated Press, was originally published on The Conversation website. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Photographs and computer vision techniques using artificial intelligence are able to detect the presence of bats on bridges...
ANIMALS
BBC

Climate change: COP26 'a turning point for the world' - Johnson

The November COP26 summit on climate change is the moment when “we have to grow up and take our responsibilities”, the UK prime minister has said. Boris Johnson said the gathering of leaders in Glasgow, would be “a turning point for the world”. He said people should be “optimistic” about...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Explaining Artificial Intelligence Part 4: A Practical Toolkit

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used in more BBC products and everything else online, we think it’s important to deliver AI-powered systems that are responsibly and ethically designed. We also want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to understand more about how this influential technology works in the world. This post by Karen Pudner is part of a series of posts on this topic.
TECHNOLOGY
Newswise

Preparing for a Future Pandemic with Artificial Intelligence

Newswise — When the novel coronavirus led to a global pandemic last year, doctors and researchers rushed to learn as much as possible about the virus and how our bodies respond to it. They needed a lot of information, and they needed it fast. Doctors studied whether available medicines could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

How Does Artificial Intelligence Compare to Augmented Intelligence?

- As providers strive to improve patient outcomes, the use of machine learning has become more integrated into the healthcare system. As this new form of technology continues to expand, it’s important to understand how it can be used and how it differs from augmented intelligence. While the phrases artificial...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Research reveals potential of an overlooked climate change solution

Earlier this month, President Biden urged other countries to join the U.S. and European Union in a commitment to slashing methane emissions. Two new Stanford-led studies could help pave the way by laying out a blueprint for coordinating research on methane removal technologies, and modeling how the approach could have an outsized effect on reducing future peak temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmenproject.com

Using Artificial Intelligence To Improve Prediction and Prevention of Violence

Drs Gary Chaimowitz and Mini Mamak of McMaster University and St. Joseph’s Healthcare, Hamilton, Canada have developed the Electronic Hamilton Anatomy of Risk Management (eHARM) platform. It is an innovative risk assessment and management tool for violence and aggression which can be used in a variety of mental health areas, including but not limited to forensic psychiatry. The validity of the tool has been established and verified through big data analyses, which demonstrate it can help predict the presence of violence, its escalation, desistance, and change in type of aggression. The eHARM allows for seamless risk management, research, program planning and quality improvement. Dr Heather Moulden joined as a key collaborator.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Boris Johnson: Humanity is reaching a turning point on climate change

A climate summit of world leaders in 40 days' time will be the "turning point for humanity", PM Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations. He warned that global temperature rises were already inevitable, but called on his fellow leaders to commit to major changes to curb further warming.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Melting polar ice is warping Earth’s crust

Researchers at Harvard University have recently discovered that the melting of polar ice from the Arctic, Antarctica, and Greenland is not only causing sea levels to rise, but is also warping the Earth’s crust. According to the scientists, the effects of this phenomenon can be felt thousands of miles away.
EARTH SCIENCE
spectrumnews1.com

What can we do about climate change?

Wildfires, droughts and powerful storms are all conditions we are experiencing more often and with greater intensity. In the face of it all, it’s easy to feel powerless. So what can we do about it? Stand by for some answers. Five things you need to know:. Start with your wallet...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

People of high socioeconomic status are key to tackling climate change

A new study published in the journal Nature Energy suggests that people of high socioeconomic status could potentially have a significant impact on climate change. Therefore, these individuals should be motivated to take on a greater responsibility to change their behavior and bring about progress in climate change mitigation. High...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy