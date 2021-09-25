A hit-and-run accident injured a 60-year-old female cyclist on Highway 1 (Cambria, CA) Nationwide Report

On Friday morning, a 60-year-old female bicyclist, of Morro Bay, suffered severe injuries following a hit-and-run accident on Highway 1.

As per the initial information, the bicycle crash in Cambria took place at about 9 a.m. on September 24. The early reports showed that the woman was cycling southbound on Highway 1, approaching the Ardath Drive intersection, which is the southernmost stoplight in Cambria.

September 25, 2021