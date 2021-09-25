CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

North Korea says hope is alive for peace, summit with South

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea is willing to consider another summit with South Korea if mutual respect between the neighbours can be assured, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North's leader Kim Jong Un. South Korea welcomed the prospect on Sunday, with...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile […]
WORLD
AFP

North Korea slams UN over its meeting on missile test

North Korea on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb". Pyongyang said Friday it had successfully fired an anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by the nuclear-armed state, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January. In September, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development. The tests prompted UN Security Council member states to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea on Friday, called by the United States, Britain and France.
MILITARY
Marietta Daily Journal

North Korea test-fires another missile after Kim derides Biden

North Korea claimed it had successfully test launched a newly developed anti-aircraft missile a day after the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, called President Joe Biden’s North Korea policy a “petty trick” — escalating tensions with Washington. The test was of “very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

N. Korea says 4th new test-firing was anti-aircraft missile

North Korea said Friday it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.In September, North Korea resumed its first missile tests in six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract concessions in its nuclear diplomacy with the U.S. Earlier this week, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore communication hotlines with South Korea in coming days to promote...
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Kim's sister leads N. Korea's pressure campaign

As North Korea goes back to its pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of its campaign of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers. If long-stalled negotiations resume, U.S. and South Korean officials will likely find themselves dealing with Kim Yo Jong, whose promotion to a key government post this week formalized her status as her brother’s top foreign policy official. ___RISING STAR? Amid a freeze in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington Kim Yo Jong shocked...
POLITICS
New York Post

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader, promoted to top ruling body

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong has become even more powerful — after being promoted to the Hermit Kingdom’s top decision-making body. The 34-year-old woman — who served as a deputy director in the ruling party — was named Thursday to the State Affairs Commission, the country’s top government body headed by her older brother, CNN reported, citing the state-run KCNA.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Kim Jung Un#Reuters#Kcna#The Unification Ministry#U N#The U N General Assembly#South Korean
centraloregondaily.com

North Korea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea to promote peace in early October, while he shrugged off recent U.S. offers for dialogue. Kim’s statement in state media is an apparent effort to drive a wedge...
POLITICS
The Independent

Why North Korea is launching so many missile tests – but also extending an olive branch

North Korea’s recent show of bravado where, in the space of less than 20 days, it launched four state-of-the-art missiles, has undoubtedly rattled neighbours South Korea and Japan. The purpose behind this barrage of missiles – including a new long-range cruise missile, railway-borne short-range ballistic missile, new hypersonic missile that...
MILITARY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its eastern coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its eastern coast. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Watch now: The rise, fall and resurgence of Union Station.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Singapore
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea fires missile, possible ballistic, as world takes notice

North Korea launched “what could be a ballistic missile” into the sea on Tuesday, the latest in a series of missile launches conducted by the communist nation that have raised the alarms of neighboring nations. The South Korean government called an emergency National Security Council meeting during which it expressed...
MILITARY
Rebel Yell

South Korea: North Korea fires short-range missile |

Seoul / New York (AP) – Self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has fired a short-range missile on the high seas, according to the South Korean military. The missile was shot down from Chagang province on the border with China and flew towards the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), the South Korea staff said. It was therefore not known at the outset how far it was flying and what type of missile it was. South Korea’s National Security Council has expressed regret over the neighboring country’s new missile test.
MILITARY
Herald Democrat

Cyr column: North Korea’s threat and South Korea’s success

Once again, North Korea is engaging in disturbing provocation. The totalitarian regime in Pyongyang has announced successful launch of a cruise missile. This follows many years of testing both rudimentary ballistic missiles and nuclear explosives. The cruise missile is an unusually flexible insidious weapon, flying low and relatively slow, difficult...
WORLD
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

North Korea rejects South Korea’s call for end-of-war declaration

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said such a declaration could help achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has rebuffed South Korea’s push for a political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to restore peace, saying such a step could be used as a “smokescreen covering up the US hostile policy” against the North.
WORLD
accesswdun.com

North Korea proposes talks if South Korea lifts 'hostility'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it doesn’t provoke the North with hostile policies and double standards. Kim Yo Jong’s statement was a response to South Korean President...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy