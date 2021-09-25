Crews work through the weekend to restore power, removed debris

As of Saturday morning, many Port Huron area residents have had their power restored as attention now shifts to cleaning up the debris from this past week’s storms. In the City of Port Huron about half of the 90 documented work orders for the city’s Forestry Division have been completed. So far there has not been any brush pickups in the city for downed limbs and trees. According to City Manger James Freed, the city is in the process of contracting with two firms to help remove the debris. Once the Forestry Division is complete with their work orders, efforts turn to pickup and removal.