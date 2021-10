PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan section on Friday. Philadelphia Police are in the early stages of their investigation, but the shooting caused panic inside a mixed-use building where people were working. Crime scene tape blocked off part of Old York Road near Wagner Avenue in Logan after gunfire erupted inside the Logan Plaza Building just before 11:30 a.m. The man who died was an employee at the building in Logan Plaza. Part of Old York Rd. in Logan is blocked off after a deadly shooting inside an office building....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO