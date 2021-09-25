CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, September 27 through Friday, October 1, 2021.

