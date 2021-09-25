CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect In Custody From This Morning’s Shooting On Pullman’s College Hill That Left One Man Dead-Second Victim Expected To Survive

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect is in custody from this morning’s shooting in Pullman that left one man dead and another injured. 23-year-old George Melvin Harris III of Pullman has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Pullman Police say the Washington State University student that’s being treated for gunshot wounds at a Spokane hospital is expected to survive. The names of the victims haven’t been released. Officers say Harris was found at the scene with a handgun. Detectives are actively investigating the case to determine details of the shooting.

