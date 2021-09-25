Bethel-Thompson throws 2 touchdown passes to lead Argonauts past Alouettes
TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the short-handed Toronto Argonauts beat the Montreal Alouettes 30-27 on Friday night. Toronto (4-3) improved to 3-0 at BMO Field despite being without starter Nick Arbuckle (hamstring) and Canadian linebackers Henoc Muamba (hamstring) and Cam Jordan (ankle). And before the opening kickoff, the Argos announced starting receiver Eric Rogers wasn't playing, replaced by Damion Jeanpiere, who came off the practice roster.www.sportsnet.ca
